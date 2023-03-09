National

‘You will have blood on your hands’, KZN health official tells striking nurses

Healthcare workers have prevented patients and other staff from accessing facilities despite being forbidden by law from stopping work

09 March 2023 - 12:02
Members of the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union stopped work this week to demand for a 10% pay increase. Picture: SUPPLIED
Members of the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union stopped work this week to demand for a 10% pay increase. Picture: SUPPLIED

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have urged striking healthcare workers in the province to return to work and allow patients to access hospitals and clinics, saying they are placing lives at risk.

“Allow healthcare workers to get to work so they can save lives, and do not stop patients from coming into our health facilities because if you continue to do so, you will have blood on your hands,” health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said. 

On Wednesday striking nurses surrounded an ambulance transporting a child in critical condition to Stanger Hospital in KwaDukuza and assaulted a paramedic crew member.

The ambulance managed to get onto the premises but workers prevented them from leaving. Private security and KwaDukuza municipality peace officers had to intervene.

Simelane-Zulu said health workers have taken an oath “not to hinder people’s access to healthcare, which is an inalienable human right”.

“We call upon leaders of organised labour to desist from these actions.”

She praised staff “who have worked extraordinarily long shifts during the strike, including those who could not go home due to blockages”.

Members of the National, Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) are demanding a 10% pay increase, though most workers in the healthcare sector are classified as providing essential services and forbidden by law from striking.

Workers’ demands fell “outside the jurisdiction of the provincial government, Simelane-Zulu said. “It becomes very difficult to negotiate in our different corners on matters that are on a national level, and at the level of the bargaining chamber.

“We expected that the leadership of the unions would understand that the majority of healthcare workers are classified under essential services and, therefore, they cannot not be at work,” she added.

“But it becomes even worse when you have health workers who are stopping patients from accessing healthcare services.”

Simelane-Zulu said the department would continue to implement contingency measures to mitigate the impact of the strike, including the continued provision of healthcare and catering services.

