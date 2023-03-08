National

Striking nurses in KZN assail ambulance carrying critically ill child

Workers attempted to remove the child from the vehicle and attacked a paramedic, emergency medical service says

08 March 2023 - 18:22
Striking nurses allegedly tried to stop an ambulance transporting a critically ill child from entering Stanger Hospital. Picture: IPSS MEDICAL RESCUE
Striking nurses allegedly tried to stop an ambulance transporting a critically ill child from entering Stanger Hospital. Picture: IPSS MEDICAL RESCUE

Striking nurses allegedly assailed an ambulance crew transporting a child in critical condition to Stanger Hospital in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday and assaulted a paramedic.

IPSS Medical Rescue said an ambulance was surrounded by nurses who attempted to stop the vehicle from entering the hospital.

“Nurses attempted to forcefully remove the young patient from our ambulance, but thankfully crew managed to get through to casualty with the patient,” the emergency medical service said in a statement.

“The crew was then prevented from leaving. Thanks to local security and KwaDukuza municipality peace officers, after some time our crews were out safely, although one member was assaulted but with no serious injuries,” it added.

“The critical child is safe and being attended to at the hospital.”

On Tuesday the provincial health department said operations were disrupted at some of its health facilities during a strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

“This industrial action has resulted in the blockage of access to various hospitals by certain individuals, which has hindered access to several facilities, as well as work stoppages following the intimidation and removal of staff from their posts and the burning of tyres,” the department said

Emergency medical services had reported “serious challenges with moving around and transporting patients to and from healthcare facilities”, it added.

The department urged workers not to block of access routes and entrances to clinics and hospitals “and all our institutions, as this could result in avoidable loss of lives and inconvenience to members of society.”

Healthcare is classified as an essential service, which means workers are legally prohibited from striking. 

“Contravention of this law could have dire consequences for all involved individuals,” the department said.

“Furthermore, those who took part in the illegal strike are reminded that the principle of ‘no work, no pay’ will apply.

