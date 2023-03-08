Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to the team at Pure Storage
CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
The JSE has been prepping for a possible collapse of SA's electricity grid and says it is ready for any such eventuality.
While the bourse enjoyed 99.9% uptime across all its markets in 2022, moderately above the long-term average of 99.83%, the potential collapse of SA's struggling power grid could play havoc with trading activity. The sudden halt in trading that would occur in the event of a grid failure could also spark panic selling once power resumed with potentially catastrophic consequences for local asset prices...
JSE prepping for possible grid collapse
CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
