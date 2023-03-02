Features

Nulane Investments

‘Low-hanging state capture fruit’ still too high for NPA?

All but one of the eight accused in the R25m Nulane Investments trial are seeking discharge as the prosecuting authority seemingly bungles is first state capture case

02 March 2023 - 05:00 Erin Bates

The credibility of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hangs in the balance after it appears to have dropped the ball in the first state capture prosecution to go to trial — a case it had said would be a slam-dunk.

Last Thursday, the Free State high court learnt that all but one of the eight accused in the R25m Nulane Investments criminal trial were preparing applications to be discharged, given the state’s apparent inability to make a case against them...

