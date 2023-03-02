A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
The credibility of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hangs in the balance after it appears to have dropped the ball in the first state capture prosecution to go to trial — a case it had said would be a slam-dunk.
Last Thursday, the Free State high court learnt that all but one of the eight accused in the R25m Nulane Investments criminal trial were preparing applications to be discharged, given the state’s apparent inability to make a case against them...
Nulane Investments
'Low-hanging state capture fruit' still too high for NPA?
All but one of the eight accused in the R25m Nulane Investments trial are seeking discharge as the prosecuting authority seemingly bungles is first state capture case
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
