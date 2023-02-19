National

KZN infrastructure repairs underfunded, says business

Infrastructure was badly damaged in floods that hit the province in 2022

19 February 2023 - 19:59 Lyse Comins

KwaZulu-Natal businesses have risen from the ashes to rebuild stores and warehouses after deadly floods broke the infrastructure of a province already on its knees after the devastating civil unrest of July 2021. 

But the government’s response to repair critical infrastructure — roads, bridges, water and sanitation — has been underfunded at worst and slow at best, according to local business leaders...

