Energy state of disaster will not bypass environment laws, says Creecy

Directives relate to expedited procedural requirements and shorter decision-making periods, according to minister

05 March 2023 - 19:47 Denene Erasmus

Forestry, fisheries & the environment minister Barbara Creecy has responded to fear that regulations of the electricity national state of disaster gazetted last week will be used to circumvent environmental laws.

She said the intention with enabling provisions in the Disaster Management Act regulations was not to give sweeping approvals for future generation projects...

