Media watchdog goes to top court over delay in appointing SABC board

Letters between Media Monitoring Africa and presidency reveal president is seeking legal advice on the process followed by parliament

26 February 2023 - 16:14 Andisiwe Makinana

Media watchdog Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) has approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new SABC board. 

The cash-strapped public broadcaster has operated without a board since October last year.  ..

