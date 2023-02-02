Parliament has named poor-quality people to SABC board previously, Aaron Motsoaledi says

European Central Bank and Bank of England follow the Federal Reserve’s tightening action and warn of more to come
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Entity’s mandate is to lure travellers to SA and its budget has nothing to do with infrastructure woes, Themba Khumalo says
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Pope Frances to join Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of Scotland moderator in South Sudan on Friday
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
The exercise by parliament of its power to appoint people to statutory bodies has not necessarily resulted in the appointment of exceptional individuals, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said Thursday.
He referred specifically to the role of parliament in appointing former members of the board of the SABC who were not of good quality and oversaw the deterioration of the state-owned broadcaster...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Parliament has named poor-quality people to SABC board previously, Aaron Motsoaledi says
Parliament’s home affairs committee is weighing up whether parliament should have a role in the appointment of a panel to probe electoral reform
The exercise by parliament of its power to appoint people to statutory bodies has not necessarily resulted in the appointment of exceptional individuals, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said Thursday.
He referred specifically to the role of parliament in appointing former members of the board of the SABC who were not of good quality and oversaw the deterioration of the state-owned broadcaster...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.