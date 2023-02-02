National

Parliament has named poor-quality people to SABC board previously, Aaron Motsoaledi says

Parliament’s home affairs committee is weighing up whether parliament should have a role in the appointment of a panel to probe electoral reform

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 18:11

The exercise by parliament of its power to appoint people to statutory bodies has not necessarily resulted in the appointment of exceptional individuals, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said Thursday.

He referred specifically to the role of parliament in appointing former members of the board of the SABC who were not of good quality and oversaw the deterioration of the state-owned broadcaster...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.