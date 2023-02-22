National

Crime-busting agencies receive R14bn boost in budget

The allocations will go to the SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to help fight a range of crimes.

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 14:56 Thando Maeko

Efforts to fight crime and corruption have been bolstered by a R14bn allocation in the 2023 budget to various law enforcement and regulatory bodies.

The allocation will boost investigation and prosecution of serious crimes, increase police visibility and help restore the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.