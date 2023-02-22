The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Sibanye said it had placed a further buy order on the Australian stock exchange to snap up a further 13.6-million shares (10%)
The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Two women epitomise Russians’ dilemma: one is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin, the other has spent time in detention for protesting against the war in Ukraine
He is the ‘most decisive player in the world’, says coach Ancelotti
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
Efforts to fight crime and corruption have been bolstered by a R14bn allocation in the 2023 budget to various law enforcement and regulatory bodies.
The allocation will boost investigation and prosecution of serious crimes, increase police visibility and help restore the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system...
Crime-busting agencies receive R14bn boost in budget
The allocations will go to the SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to help fight a range of crimes.
