National Judge Nana Makhubele to face impeachment for alleged involvement in Prasa deals Zuma appointee told Zondo inquiry she saw no conflict in being Prasa interim chair after accepting appointment to the bench

Judge Nana Makhubele has become the first judicial officer to face impeachment over allegations that she was heavily involved in state-capture corruption.

She served as chair of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) after accepting her appointment to the bench.