Judge Nana Makhubele to face impeachment for alleged involvement in Prasa deals
Zuma appointee told Zondo inquiry she saw no conflict in being Prasa interim chair after accepting appointment to the bench
15 October 2020 - 20:30
Judge Nana Makhubele has become the first judicial officer to face impeachment over allegations that she was heavily involved in state-capture corruption.
She served as chair of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) after accepting her appointment to the bench.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now