National

UCT Vice-Chancellor suspension imminent

A panel is investigating whether Mamokgethi Phakeng and the council chair misled the panel about the resignation of former deputy vice-chancellor of teaching and learning, Lis Lange

BL Premium
17 February 2023 - 17:25 Katharine Child

UCT Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is facing imminent suspension.

A special university council meeting was held on February 9 to hear legal opinions on how to suspend her legitimately even as an inquiry into her conduct is going ahead. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.