The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has a prescheduled meeting on Saturday at which it is likely to discuss the university chair’s call for an independent investigation into the resignation of a deputy vice-chancellor and a contentious senate meeting that ensued.
The university has made headlines after the Daily Maverick broke the story on leadership struggles within its council after another early departure of a senior administrator. Deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, Lis Lange, resigned from the post in May...
UCT council weighs call for external probe
Call for investigation follows accusations against vice-chancellor and spate of resignations
