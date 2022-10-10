×

National

UCT council weighs call for external probe

Call for investigation follows accusations against vice-chancellor and spate of resignations

10 October 2022 - 21:06 Katharine Child

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has a prescheduled meeting on Saturday at which it is likely to discuss the university chair’s call for an independent investigation into the resignation of a deputy vice-chancellor and a contentious senate meeting that ensued. 

The university has made headlines after the Daily Maverick broke the story on leadership struggles within its council after another early departure of a senior administrator. Deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, Lis Lange, resigned from the post in May...

