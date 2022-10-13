EDITORIAL: Only a credible probe will resolve the UCT turmoil

The data is expected to provide clues about what the Fed will do next to fight inflation
The call by council chair Babalwa Ngonyama for an independent probe by a retired judge should be heeded
Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Business Day TV speaks to senior markets analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
The University of Cape Town, one of Africa’s top universities, has found itself in a negative publicity storm in the past fortnight over governance issues relating to its leadership.
The controversy, in which vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng cut short her study and research sabbatical, was apparently sparked by the resignation of one of her deputies, Lis Lange, early this year...
