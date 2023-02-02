Jacob Zuma’s court fight with Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan is postponed

Jerome Powell warns that the US Fed expects to deliver a ‘couple’ more interest-rate hikes before it can pause
Karpowership projects could have serious inplications for the funding of SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
CEO locks his account in the latest of a series of experiments on the platform
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
US Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb will enable Ukrainian forces to hit targets at twice the distance now possible
World ranking system rankings becoming 'obsolete', says Open champion Smith
R24bn expansion and upgrades at the company’s facilities will see output ramped up to 200,000 units a year, most of them for export to 100 countries
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been adjourned until August 4. The pair made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
Zuma was present, sitting between his lawyers on the front bench.
Advocate Thabani Masuku, for Zuma, told judge Nkosinathi Chili the date had been agreed upon between the parties.
The postponement was due to the fact that both Downer — who is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal-related trial — and Maughan have both filed applications to set aside the private prosecutions.
Those are to be argued in March.
Also outstanding is a ruling by judge Sidwell Mngadi on applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Campaign for Free Expression, Media Monitoring Africa Trust and the SA National Editors' Forum, who want to intervene as amicus curiae (friends of the court) in Downer and Maughan’s litigation.
Zuma has charged Downer and Maughan with contravening the NPA Act, relating to allegations that Downer “leaked” Zuma’s medical information, contained in a report to the court, for postponement of his trial.
Both claim there is no substance to the allegations and the prosecutions are an abuse of process.
After the recusal by judge Piet Koen this week from hearing the arms-deal trial, judge Chili will now preside when it continues in April. It is highly unlikely he will hear that trial, Downer and Maughan’s applications or any eventual criminal private prosecution of them.
A source said he had presided on Thursday because it was known in advance it would just be a postponement.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jacob Zuma’s court fight with Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan is postponed
The adjournment was due to the fact that both Downer and Maughan have both filed applications to set aside the private prosecutions
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been adjourned until August 4. The pair made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
Zuma was present, sitting between his lawyers on the front bench.
Advocate Thabani Masuku, for Zuma, told judge Nkosinathi Chili the date had been agreed upon between the parties.
The postponement was due to the fact that both Downer — who is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal-related trial — and Maughan have both filed applications to set aside the private prosecutions.
Those are to be argued in March.
Also outstanding is a ruling by judge Sidwell Mngadi on applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Campaign for Free Expression, Media Monitoring Africa Trust and the SA National Editors' Forum, who want to intervene as amicus curiae (friends of the court) in Downer and Maughan’s litigation.
Zuma has charged Downer and Maughan with contravening the NPA Act, relating to allegations that Downer “leaked” Zuma’s medical information, contained in a report to the court, for postponement of his trial.
Both claim there is no substance to the allegations and the prosecutions are an abuse of process.
After the recusal by judge Piet Koen this week from hearing the arms-deal trial, judge Chili will now preside when it continues in April. It is highly unlikely he will hear that trial, Downer and Maughan’s applications or any eventual criminal private prosecution of them.
A source said he had presided on Thursday because it was known in advance it would just be a postponement.
TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma is grateful to Arthur Fraser for ‘life-saving’ medical parole
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Presidency monitoring provincial spending won’t cure looting
NEWS ANALYSIS: Recusal a mark of integrity when those in robes know when to step aside
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nkosinathi Chili to take over as judge in case against Jacob Zuma
Piet Koen recuses himself from Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial
PETER BRUCE: ANC fear of losing power might be only hope of end to load-shedding
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.