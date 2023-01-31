Big week includes central bank meetings and batch of earnings reports and economic data
We need coalitions based on a clear set of principles instead of gross political expedience
Judge’s decision lauded but will further delay Zuma arms deal trial
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
Energy crisis hammers industries and will weigh on GDP
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Highlights include fully autonomous driving capability and virtual reality displays
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen has recused himself from the criminal trial involving former president, Jacob Zuma.
Though Koen’s decision was widely accepted and lauded in legal and political circles, it will have the effect of further delaying an already delayed arms deal trial. An entirely new judge — Nkosinathi Chili — has to read in and catch up with the case before proceeding. This process could take time...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Recusal a mark of integrity when those in robes know when to step aside
