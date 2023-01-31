National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Recusal a mark of integrity when those in robes know when to step aside

31 January 2023 - 05:00 Tauriq Moosa

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen has recused himself from the criminal trial involving former president, Jacob Zuma.

Though Koen’s decision was widely accepted and lauded in legal and political circles, it will have the effect of further delaying an already delayed arms deal trial. An entirely new judge — Nkosinathi Chili — has to read in and catch up with the case before proceeding. This process could take time...

