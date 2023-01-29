Business

Blackouts ‘are placing SA’s food security at risk’, Astral warns

Poultry producer and civic group urge the government to consider scrapping VAT on chicken to cushion the blow of rising food prices as a result of load-shedding

29 January 2023 - 07:23 THABISO MOCHIKO

Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.

“I think if the government is concerned about the majority of people and the food security of South Africa it will, as a matter of urgency, review the zero-rated basket and include chicken to relieve pressure on consumers,” CEO Chris Schutte told Business Times this week...

