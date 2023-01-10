Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Gibril Massaquoi, who lives in Finland, is accused of committing crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone and Liberia
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
The government will step up Covid-19 testing and surveillance in response to the detection in SA last week of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB1.5, says health minister Joe Phaala.
But it will not impose any new coronavirus restrictions as there is no evidence it is causing more severe illness. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
No travel restrictions, but state to step up boosters for new Omicron variant
Focus will be on ramping up Covid-19 vaccination campaign in response to most transmissible subvariant so far
The government will step up Covid-19 testing and surveillance in response to the detection in SA last week of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB1.5, says health minister Joe Phaala.
But it will not impose any new coronavirus restrictions as there is no evidence it is causing more severe illness. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.