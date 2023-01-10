National / Health

No travel restrictions, but state to step up boosters for new Omicron variant

Focus will be on ramping up Covid-19 vaccination campaign in response to most transmissible subvariant so far

10 January 2023 - 19:51 Tamar Kahn

The government will step up Covid-19 testing and surveillance in response to the detection in SA last week of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB1.5, says health minister Joe Phaala.

But it will not impose any new coronavirus restrictions as there is no evidence it is causing more severe illness. ..

