National

Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and businesses

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 11:19
UPDATED 24 January 2023 - 23:14

In a potentially game-changing move, the National Treasury has allowed the City of Cape Town to buy privately generated electricity from households and businesses.

Cape Town is the first city to chart new ground as SA battles crippling power shortages...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.