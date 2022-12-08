National

December 27 declared a public holiday

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a public holiday to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices

08 December 2022 - 10:35 Phathu Luvhengo
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared December 27 a public holiday in view of the unique circumstances around the 2022 calendar. Picture: REUTERS /SIPHIWE SIBEKO
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday December 27 a public holiday, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa declared the holiday in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994).

“In terms of the 2022 annual calendar, Christmas Day, December 25, falls on a Sunday. Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act provides that whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

In this instance, the Monday following Christmas Day is another public holiday, the Day of Goodwill.

“If the holiday of Sunday December 25 were to be moved to Monday December 26, this would cancel the holiday of  December 26 or cause the two holidays — which are part of 12 paid public holidays annually — to overlap,” stated Magwenya.

The presidency said that this would mean workers would only have 11 paid public holidays this year, while Section 5 of the Public Holidays Act provides that "... every employee shall be entitled to ... at least the number of public holidays as provided for in this act”.

The president declared a public holiday in view of the unique circumstances around the 2022 calendar, and to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices, Magwenya said.

TimesLIVE

City of Joburg workers evicted over unpaid rent

Cash-strapped municipality fails to approve a R2bn loan amid bickering between the governing coalition and opposition parties
National
17 hours ago

Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down

Back to stage 6 load-shedding as power utility suffers near-record levels of unplanned outages
National
16 hours ago

Eskom plunges SA back into stage 6 load-shedding

The power utility says there have been a high number of breakdowns since midnight
National
1 day ago
