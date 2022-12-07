WANDILE SIHLOBO: Slight pullback hides the truth that agriculture remains strong

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Its resilience ensured food security and job creation in spite of intensified geopolitical issues
President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Distributor owned brands are the future of retailing, especially in SA where commodity-type, low-margin food dominates
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The verdict is a setback for the former US president as he runs for the White House again
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
There’s much to be recommended with year-end wine purchases
We are nearing the end of a challenging year for SA agriculture. The sector’s gross value added is likely to show a mild contraction when the data for the entire year is published by March. This would be a notable shift from two consecutive years of solid growth, with the sector having expanded almost 15% year on year in 2020 and 8.8% in 2021.
Mild declines in critical crop harvests such as maize, production challenges in the sugar industry, trade friction in fruits, vegetables, beef and wool, as well as widespread foot-and-mouth disease, weighed on the sector’s performance this year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Slight pullback hides the truth that agriculture remains strong
Its resilience ensured food security and job creation in spite of intensified geopolitical issues
We are nearing the end of a challenging year for SA agriculture. The sector’s gross value added is likely to show a mild contraction when the data for the entire year is published by March. This would be a notable shift from two consecutive years of solid growth, with the sector having expanded almost 15% year on year in 2020 and 8.8% in 2021.
Mild declines in critical crop harvests such as maize, production challenges in the sugar industry, trade friction in fruits, vegetables, beef and wool, as well as widespread foot-and-mouth disease, weighed on the sector’s performance this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.