National

Key ANC meeting adjourns, refers Ramaphosa matter to National Working Committee

The NEC meeting will resume over the weekend

02 December 2022 - 18:22 Mary Papayya, Thando Maeko, Hajra Omarjee and Lindiwe Tsobo
ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile speaks to members of the media outside a gathering of the ANC National Executive Committee in Johannesburg on December 2 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LEON SADIKI
ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile speaks to members of the media outside a gathering of the ANC National Executive Committee in Johannesburg on December 2 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LEON SADIKI

Senior leaders of the ANC will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa, probably on Saturday, over the Phala Phala matter, ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile confirmed on Friday.

Friday’s urgent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was adjourned to allow the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to review the Phala Phala report before the NEC reconvenes on Sunday ahead of parliament’s meeting on the matter on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the National Assembly is expected to vote on whether the president should be subjected to an impeachment inquiry.

“We regard this as an urgent matter. As you know parliament sits on the 6th so it is important that the NEC is not left behind,” Mashatile said.

“The NEC in its wisdom decided that they want the matter to be processed first by the officials and then the NWC and brought back to them. They do understand the urgency, so that is why they are saying before the 6th, and in fact between today and Sunday the NEC would have met again to look at what the officials are recommending,” he said. 

Ramaphosa did not attend Friday’s proceedings and Business Day was told by sources that former president Thabo Mbeki at the start of the meeting had said “Ramaphosa had to be there” to account. 

 “The NEC meeting was expected to discuss the panel’s report which by extension means the NEC was going to discuss him, hence he did not attend the meeting,” said a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named. 

“The president was not at the meeting. He is busy consulting. As far as we are concerned the issue of the president putting his intention to resign or not did not arise. It is only now that the officials are going to be meeting with him, probably by tomorrow, if he is back from Cape Town,” Mashatile said.

He gave the assurance that the ANC sees the matter as urgent and that is why “we want to deal with it properly”.

Meanwhile finance minister Enoch Godongwana moved to assure markets that SA assets are safe. This after rumours of Ramaphosa's resignation sent the rand into a tailspin plunging more than 3% against the dollar in intraday trade on Thursday — the biggest one-day drop since February 2021. It also fell  by more than 4% against the euro and pound before recovering.

“Markets should understand that we are chaotic, it’s our nature.” He added that when former president Thabo Mbeki was fired similar fears existed but the economic variables remained consistent. “We fired [Jacob] Zuma in 2018... but it does not have a huge impact on the economy,” Godongwana told Business Day.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said “the ANC will not allow the [Phala Phala] matter to drag on until the 2024 national elections.”

“President Cyril Ramaphosa must do the right thing and not let this matter drag on for too long,” said Mtolo, whose province is supporting former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the party’s leadership at the December ANC elective conference. KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s biggest voting bloc, taking more than 800 delegates to the conference.

“The ANC can’t afford to wait until this report is fought in court, parliament and other platforms,” said Mtolo.

Correction: December 2 2022
In an earlier version of this story we referred to ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo as the spokesman.

maekot@businesslive.co.za

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Ramaphosa: Is this the end?

Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the ...
Features
1 day ago

WATCH: Will Ramaphosa step aside?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
Politics
22 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa lacks that ‘extra lung’ in politics

The options are getting fewer for the president, the party and the country
Politics
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa scandal could take ANC and SA down with him

There is no obvious long-term successor to the president within the ANC
News
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa tells advisers he will step aside rather than be pushed

The president faces possible impeachment over the damning findings of the Section 89 panel into the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
Politics
1 day ago

ANC NEC meets to plot way forward amid damning report against Ramaphosa

The ANC top body meets at 2pm this afternoon at Nasrec
National
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sassa paid more than R34m to refugees, R63m to ...
National
2.
Six key Phala Phala findings
National
3.
MPs run out of time on NHI bill
National / Health
4.
ANC NEC meets to plot way forward amid damning ...
National
5.
How provincial leaders convinced Ramaphosa to ...
National

Related Articles

How provincial leaders convinced Ramaphosa to stay put, for now

National

Call for secret ballot when parliament considers damning Phala Phala report

National

Corruption Watch urges caution after Phala Phala findings

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa lacks that ‘extra lung’ in politics

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.