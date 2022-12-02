Key ANC meeting adjourns, refers Ramaphosa matter to National Working Committee

While investors await answers, the rand is likely to remain under pressure, analysts say
Senior leaders of the ANC will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa, probably on Saturday, over the Phala Phala matter, ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile confirmed on Friday.
Friday’s urgent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was adjourned to allow the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to review the Phala Phala report before the NEC reconvenes on Sunday ahead of parliament’s meeting on the matter on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the National Assembly is expected to vote on whether the president should be subjected to an impeachment inquiry.
“We regard this as an urgent matter. As you know parliament sits on the 6th so it is important that the NEC is not left behind,” Mashatile said.
“The NEC in its wisdom decided that they want the matter to be processed first by the officials and then the NWC and brought back to them. They do understand the urgency, so that is why they are saying before the 6th, and in fact between today and Sunday the NEC would have met again to look at what the officials are recommending,” he said.
Ramaphosa did not attend Friday’s proceedings and Business Day was told by sources that former president Thabo Mbeki at the start of the meeting had said “Ramaphosa had to be there” to account.
“The NEC meeting was expected to discuss the panel’s report which by extension means the NEC was going to discuss him, hence he did not attend the meeting,” said a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named.
“The president was not at the meeting. He is busy consulting. As far as we are concerned the issue of the president putting his intention to resign or not did not arise. It is only now that the officials are going to be meeting with him, probably by tomorrow, if he is back from Cape Town,” Mashatile said.
He gave the assurance that the ANC sees the matter as urgent and that is why “we want to deal with it properly”.
Meanwhile finance minister Enoch Godongwana moved to assure markets that SA assets are safe. This after rumours of Ramaphosa's resignation sent the rand into a tailspin plunging more than 3% against the dollar in intraday trade on Thursday — the biggest one-day drop since February 2021. It also fell by more than 4% against the euro and pound before recovering.
“Markets should understand that we are chaotic, it’s our nature.” He added that when former president Thabo Mbeki was fired similar fears existed but the economic variables remained consistent. “We fired [Jacob] Zuma in 2018... but it does not have a huge impact on the economy,” Godongwana told Business Day.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said “the ANC will not allow the [Phala Phala] matter to drag on until the 2024 national elections.”
“President Cyril Ramaphosa must do the right thing and not let this matter drag on for too long,” said Mtolo, whose province is supporting former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the party’s leadership at the December ANC elective conference. KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s biggest voting bloc, taking more than 800 delegates to the conference.
“The ANC can’t afford to wait until this report is fought in court, parliament and other platforms,” said Mtolo.
Correction: December 2 2022
In an earlier version of this story we referred to ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo as the spokesman.
