Trade, Industry and Competition minister Ebrahim Patel has rejected suggestions by the DA and an industry body that the government has all but decided to ban exports of scrap metal and that his department was biased in dealing with consultations received.
The DA and the Recycling Association of SA, which represents the interests of local scrap-metal recyclers, have raised concerns after the department posted a petition drafted by the SA Iron and Steel Institute (Saisi) in support of the ban on its official media WhatsApp group...
Scrap-metal export ban not a foregone conclusion, Patel says
DA and industry body question minister’s impartiality after the department published a petition that supports the proposed ban
