×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Scrap-metal export ban not a foregone conclusion, Patel says

DA and industry body question minister’s impartiality after the department published a petition that supports the proposed ban

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 17:25 Bekezela Phakathi

Trade, Industry and Competition minister Ebrahim Patel has rejected suggestions by the DA and an industry body that the government has all but decided to ban exports of scrap metal and that his department was biased in dealing with consultations received.

The DA and the Recycling Association of SA, which represents the interests of local scrap-metal recyclers, have raised concerns after the department posted a petition drafted by the SA Iron and Steel Institute (Saisi) in support of the ban on its official media WhatsApp group...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.