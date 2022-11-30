National

Government confirms scrap metal export ban

Research commissioned by the government found that the most effective way to deal with infrastructure theft is to dampen demand for scrap metal

30 November 2022 - 10:10 Bekezela Phakathi

The government will ban the export of scrap metal for a period of six months as it battles to curb metal infrastructure theft, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel confirmed on Wednesday.

He said the ban would kick in as soon as the measures were gazetted, most likely this week...

