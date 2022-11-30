Government confirms scrap metal export ban

The dollar, hit by expectations that a peak in US interest rates is near, is set for its biggest monthly loss in more than 20 years
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020 will be determined in a parliamentary process on Wednesday
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Number of countries experiencing severe erosion of freedoms — including the US — is at an all-time high, according to an intergovernmental monitor
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
The government will ban the export of scrap metal for a period of six months as it battles to curb metal infrastructure theft, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel confirmed on Wednesday.
He said the ban would kick in as soon as the measures were gazetted, most likely this week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government confirms scrap metal export ban
Research commissioned by the government found that the most effective way to deal with infrastructure theft is to dampen demand for scrap metal
The government will ban the export of scrap metal for a period of six months as it battles to curb metal infrastructure theft, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel confirmed on Wednesday.
He said the ban would kick in as soon as the measures were gazetted, most likely this week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.