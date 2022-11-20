National

Cabinet gives go-ahead for restrictions on scrap metal exports

Cabinet approves package of measures to try to slow down theft of public infrastructure

20 November 2022 - 20:15 Bekezela Phakathi
UPDATED 20 November 2022 - 23:12

The government is set to introduce tighter measures to curb metal infrastructure theft, including possibly banning the export of scrap metal, despite objections by a number of stakeholders and the EU, a key trading partner.

On Friday, the cabinet said it had considered and approved a comprehensive package of measures to tackle the damage to public infrastructure and the economy by restricting trade in waste scrap and semi-processed metals...

