Main coal railway line to be reopened by Monday after derailment, TFR says

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
The deputy president says the auditor-general’s office proves that the government is committed to professionalising the public service
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange is thought to have assets amounting to tens of billions of dollars, but advisers say they have located only a fraction so far
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Thousands of families cannot avoid to pay ever-higher prices for the foods they regularly put on the table
Striker says team is not one of favourites but goal is to win the title
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) says its northern corridor, the country’s main coal railway line, is expected to be fully operational by Monday, almost two weeks after a derailment in KwaZulu-Natal.
The derailment of a train near Ulundi, transporting 5,500 tonnes of coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), has cost the coal industry about R13bn after the incident on November 8.
TFR spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said salvage operations were completed this week.
“The process of clearing the site of debris was completed on Tuesday, including the coal. We expect the first line will reopen on Friday and the second line will reopen on Sunday. Normal operations should resume in the week starting Monday,” said Mothae.
TFR acting chief commercial officer Bonginkosi Mabaso told the Sunday Times employees had received threats via WhatsApp a day before the derailment, indicating an act of possible sabotage.
“Transnet loses R55m in revenue a day just on the coal line. If you look at the multipliers, the mining industry and the impact on the economy, you are looking at R1bn a day due to this derailment,” he said.
RBCT declined to comment on whether the coal exporting giant would face penalties for failing to meet deadlines, referring questions to Transnet.
TFR did not provide comment on questions pertaining to RBCT.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Main coal railway line to be reopened by Monday after derailment, TFR says
The derailment of a train near Ulundi, transporting 5,500 tonnes of coal to Richards Bay, has cost the coal industry about R13bn
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) says its northern corridor, the country’s main coal railway line, is expected to be fully operational by Monday, almost two weeks after a derailment in KwaZulu-Natal.
The derailment of a train near Ulundi, transporting 5,500 tonnes of coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), has cost the coal industry about R13bn after the incident on November 8.
TFR spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said salvage operations were completed this week.
“The process of clearing the site of debris was completed on Tuesday, including the coal. We expect the first line will reopen on Friday and the second line will reopen on Sunday. Normal operations should resume in the week starting Monday,” said Mothae.
TFR acting chief commercial officer Bonginkosi Mabaso told the Sunday Times employees had received threats via WhatsApp a day before the derailment, indicating an act of possible sabotage.
“Transnet loses R55m in revenue a day just on the coal line. If you look at the multipliers, the mining industry and the impact on the economy, you are looking at R1bn a day due to this derailment,” he said.
RBCT declined to comment on whether the coal exporting giant would face penalties for failing to meet deadlines, referring questions to Transnet.
TFR did not provide comment on questions pertaining to RBCT.
TimesLIVE
Transnet force majeure to remain in place until line is fully functional
Transnet looks for green energy to move its freight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Shipping group Argonaftis upbeat about easing logistics burden
War in Ukraine opens door for TWK Investments in Europe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.