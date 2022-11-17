Libbok wants to tick another box for Boks against Italy

Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground
Being part of a bench that has a six/two split can be a daunting prospect for any Springbok backline operator.
Having just two backs comes with inherent risk, but the Boks have mostly profited when they have deployed a forward-heavy bench.
Their now famed “bomb squad” has left an indelible mark on world rugby and those selected to be part of it know the weighty responsibility that comes with their selection.
Having made his debut last weekend in Marseille, flyhalf Manie Libbok will be required to potentially wear many hats when the Springboks clash with Italy in Genoa on Saturday.
He and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach are the only two backs earmarked for the bench and Libbok, who has excelled at flyhalf for the Stormers, is only too aware he may have to drift out of his comfort zone on Saturday.
He is, however, undaunted by the prospect. “I can play flyhalf, fullback and centre, so I will play wherever the team needs me,” Libbok said.
There is nothing routine about this weekend’s clash against the Azzurri. The Springboks may have lost just once to Italy, but they will need to deliver a performance befitting their world champion status. Defeats in Dublin and Marseille to the two top ranked teams in the world have put them firmly on the back foot.
Moreover, Italy will go into the clash in buoyant mood after their 49-17 victory over Samoa as well as their history-making 30-29 win over Australia last weekend. They will have a spring in their step.
Though he was on cloud nine after his debut in France, Libbok’s feet are firmly on terra firma.
Still, the Marseille moment was momentous. “I almost slept in my jersey. The Friday [on the eve of the game] I just took the opportunity to look at the jersey just to take everything in,” Libbok recalled.
“It was a very special moment for me to make my Test debut. It was certainly one of the biggest moments in my life. It was an honour and a dream come true and I’m grateful for the opportunity.
“Taking the field and getting my first taste of Test rugby was a fantastic feeling. Once I was on the field I just wanted to get my hands on the ball and play. I feel exactly the same going into this match, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
That feel-good feeling, however, was offset by the narrow defeat to France. Tasting success in a Bok jersey is the next box Libbok needs to tick.
Libbok also had words of praise for his franchise coach John Dobson and his Stormers teammates. “For me to have Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant in the same backline was great,” he said. “They helped me in many aspects of my game, like attack and seeing space.
“Coach Dobson had the confidence in me to go on to the field and be myself and to play to my strong points.
“I am grateful to him for bringing me to the Stormers and giving me an opportunity to play and backing me. That helped me a lot in my game and it built my confidence as well.”
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Libbok had quietly worked his way up to a point where he is next on the starting list in the event of an injury. He said Libbok’s development has been well tracked by the Bok management and was starting to reap the requisite rewards.
“He’s one injury away, and if you think about it, he’s our backup flyhalf currently, so I guess he’s really close,” Nienaber said. “The reason we selected him was the fact that he trained well.
“It’s now the fourth or fifth week that he’s been with us. He’s comfortable in the system and he’s growing within our environment. He’s slotting in nicely.
“Manie’s versatility will also come in handy as he can cover most positions in the backline,” Nienaber said.
