Mapisa-Nqakula invokes exception rule to grant Ngcobo more time for Phala Phala report

Retired chief justice asks the speaker for an extension and will file one day before parliament closes for 2022
Retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo has asked parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, for an extension in filing the report on the Phala Phala scandal, which could lead to a possible impeachment vote against the president.
On Wednesday, parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said Ngcobo had asked Mapisa-Nqakula for an extension until November 30; parliament’s term for 2022 ends on December 1. The ANC’s 55th national elective conference — in which Ramaphosa will stand for re-election for a second term — runs from December 16-20.
Moloto said in a statement that Ngcobo asked for more time “based on [the panel’s] assessment of the amount of ground still to be covered, and the available resources”, adding the extension “was realistic, taking into account the importance of the enquiry, its complexity, as well as the novelty of the nature of work involved”.
Ngcobo’s independent panel report, which contains President Cyril Ramaphosa’s representations on the 2020 robbery at his Limpopo game farm in which a large sum of US dollars cash were stolen, was due by November 17.
It is important milestone in SA's Constitutional democracy which pushes the three arms of state - the judiciary, the executive and Parliament - to hold the other accountable ensure an equal balance of power. The Zondo Commission on State Capture was scathing on Parliament's apparent role of bending over to the executive's agenda to loot government coffers.
The panel also includes retired judge Thokozile Masipa and senior advocate Mahlape Sello. They received Ramaphosa’s input on November 6 and their report will reflect comments from political parties backing an impeachment vote and the public.
Mothapo said on Sunday the report would be submitted on Tuesday but later corrected this, saying it was due on Thursday. Opposition MPs, including DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, expected the document by Thursday.
“In considering the request of the panel, the speaker was mindful that the current rules governing the section 89 process do not provide for extension of the deadline for submission of the panel report. In this regard, the speaker has invoked rule 6 — which deals with unforeseen circumstances — to accede to the panel’s request,” Mothapo said on Wednesday.
The Phala Phala saga has bedeviled Ramaphosa during the second half of 2022, in the build up to the leadership conference. It was a topic of hot debate among the ANC’s highest decision-making body at the weekend. Several members of the national executive committee (NEC) are calling for him to step aside.
The scandal blew open when former spy and prisons boss Arthur Fraser opened a case about Phala Phala with police. Announcing the move on June 1, he insisted he did so “in the interests of justice”, but Ramaphosa’s backers suspect an ulterior and political motive. Fraser met the Hawks later that month.
The former intelligence director-general claimed Ramaphosa committed crimes including money laundering. He accused the president of an unlawful cover-up in which suspects were secretly pursued in Namibia and allegedly paid hush money. Ramaphosa insists he has violated no laws.
His allies insist Fraser was driven by ulterior political motives. And his revelations have prompted scrutiny on the source of the funds, which Ramaphosa said were derived from the sale of game. He is an avid breeder of livestock, including Ankole cattle. At an auction in June, Ramaphosa’s lot from Phala Phala sold for almost R21m.
According to the constitution, only the National Assembly may remove a president for a serious violation of the constitution or law, serious misconduct or inability to perform functions of the office. A two-thirds majority is required. First, MPs will debate Ngcobo’s report and vote on it.
Ramaphosa ran on an anti-corruption ticket when he nabbed the ANC top job in 2017 against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. He denied any wrongdoing and replied to questions posed by the public protector, SA Reserve Bank, ANC integrity committee and the Hawks.
Political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng said: “The ANC has a history of hard contestation for a second term. What is happening to Ramaphosa is par for the course.” She was doubtful an impeachment process, were it to proceed, would lead to an exit.
“Although the ANC has many factions and open conflict between the factions, they have always protected each other when it came to impeachment ... history therefore tells and shows us that while impeachments and motions of no confidence are common, none have ever worked in SA,” she added.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mapisa-Nqakula invokes exception rule to grant Ngcobo more time for Phala Phala report
Retired chief justice asks the speaker for an extension and will file one day before parliament closes for 2022
