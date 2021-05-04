Still no action by government on a state-owned bank
The Treasury says it has taken a long time but the technical work has been done and a cabinet memo prepared that sets out various options
04 May 2021 - 15:34
After more than a decade on the drawing board, the government has still not finalised the form its proposed state-owned bank will take, Treasury officials said on Tuesday.
The ANC resolved to establish a state bank more than 13 years ago and, at its 2017 policy conference, gave the government six months to do so. President Cyril Ramaphosa also committed himself to the project in his state of the nation address in February...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now