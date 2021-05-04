National Still no action by government on a state-owned bank The Treasury says it has taken a long time but the technical work has been done and a cabinet memo prepared that sets out various options BL PREMIUM

After more than a decade on the drawing board, the government has still not finalised the form its proposed state-owned bank will take, Treasury officials said on Tuesday.

The ANC resolved to establish a state bank more than 13 years ago and, at its 2017 policy conference, gave the government six months to do so. President Cyril Ramaphosa also committed himself to the project in his state of the nation address in February...