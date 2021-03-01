National Cash-strapped Post Office unable to pay service providers Affected by Covid-19 restrictions and the economic downturn, it is paying debtors according to a priority list BL PREMIUM

The cash-strapped SA Post Office (Sapo) is unable to pay rent for some of its premises and service providers, leaving many, especially small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in a bind at a time when Covid-19 has already dealt a blow to the economy.

The Post Office, which has unpaid invoices totalling R638m, has admitted that it is battling to pay its debtors and is servicing debt according to a priority schedule, which it says is being communicated to all service providers...