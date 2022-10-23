Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Renewables shift lays bare Africa’s energy dilemma
Vast projects to build oil and gas pipelines could face funding issues as well as limited export destinations
Africa must build oil and gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, distribution hubs and gas-fired power plants over the next 20 years to unlock its energy market of over 600-million people, officials, executives and analysts say.
But the rapid shift in the rest of the world towards renewable energy means that countries in the region that boast vast untapped hydrocarbon reserves and depend on exporting those resources for revenue and attracting investment funding, will face increasing challenges...
