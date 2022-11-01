Moody’s lifts Eskom’s rating outlook to positive

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The oil giant joins the results bonanza as it reports record cash flow of $45bn
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
In first public remarks since losing to Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro says protests reflect ‘indignation and a sense of injustice’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
Moody’s Investors Service boosted Eskom’s rating outlook from negative this week, signalling that the next ratings action may be an upgrade instead of another downgrade.
Eskom’s rating has been on a downward trend since 2008, so the outlook change marks a potential shift from that course, said Joanna Fic, senior vice-president at Moody’s.
The government expects to move between one-third and two-thirds of Eskom’s about R400bn of debt onto its own balance sheet, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in the medium-term budget last week.
The power utility is the biggest known risk to the economy and public finances, the Treasury said.
“The positive outlook recognises the commitment to address Eskom’s unsustainable capital structure,” Moody’s said in a statement on Monday.
“A partial debt transfer to the government will improve the company’s balance sheet and reduce pressure on cash flows through lower interest payments.”
While Godongwana said there would be strict conditions attached to the debt transfer, he provided few details.
The swap is also not accounted for in updated fiscal metrics published last week, which show the government’s ratio of debt to GDP will peak two years earlier and at a lower-than-expected level.
A partial transfer will be complex, requiring careful management given the diverse creditor base, Moody’s said.
Also, the relief won’t itself solve Eskom’s problems that include poor operational performance, a lack of cost-reflective tariffs and overdue liabilities from municipalities, it said.
Eskom’s ratings could still be downgraded if there are concerns about the company’s ability to meet its debt servicing obligations, or if it appeared likely that any reorganisation will lead to creditor losses higher than those implied in the current ratings, according to Moody’s.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, under whose department Eskom falls, on Tuesday welcomed Moody’s decision to raise the utility’s debt ratings to positive for the first time since 2007.
“The announcement by the minister of finance that government will take on Eskom debt is a positive signal that will take Eskom forward,” Gordhan said.
However, he said it would take time for Eskom to use the money that it was saving on debt to revive ailing power stations.
“It means the financial position of Eskom is better but means nothing about generational or operational capacity, nor does it change the probability of Eskom being able to keep the power on in the short term,” economist Iraj Abedian said Tuesday.
Bloomberg, with Hajra Omarjee
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Moody’s lifts Eskom’s rating outlook to positive
The move could signal an upgrade in the future, but the ratings agency warns it depends on improvements at the power utility
Moody’s Investors Service boosted Eskom’s rating outlook from negative this week, signalling that the next ratings action may be an upgrade instead of another downgrade.
Eskom’s rating has been on a downward trend since 2008, so the outlook change marks a potential shift from that course, said Joanna Fic, senior vice-president at Moody’s.
The government expects to move between one-third and two-thirds of Eskom’s about R400bn of debt onto its own balance sheet, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in the medium-term budget last week.
The power utility is the biggest known risk to the economy and public finances, the Treasury said.
“The positive outlook recognises the commitment to address Eskom’s unsustainable capital structure,” Moody’s said in a statement on Monday.
“A partial debt transfer to the government will improve the company’s balance sheet and reduce pressure on cash flows through lower interest payments.”
While Godongwana said there would be strict conditions attached to the debt transfer, he provided few details.
The swap is also not accounted for in updated fiscal metrics published last week, which show the government’s ratio of debt to GDP will peak two years earlier and at a lower-than-expected level.
A partial transfer will be complex, requiring careful management given the diverse creditor base, Moody’s said.
Also, the relief won’t itself solve Eskom’s problems that include poor operational performance, a lack of cost-reflective tariffs and overdue liabilities from municipalities, it said.
Eskom’s ratings could still be downgraded if there are concerns about the company’s ability to meet its debt servicing obligations, or if it appeared likely that any reorganisation will lead to creditor losses higher than those implied in the current ratings, according to Moody’s.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, under whose department Eskom falls, on Tuesday welcomed Moody’s decision to raise the utility’s debt ratings to positive for the first time since 2007.
“The announcement by the minister of finance that government will take on Eskom debt is a positive signal that will take Eskom forward,” Gordhan said.
However, he said it would take time for Eskom to use the money that it was saving on debt to revive ailing power stations.
“It means the financial position of Eskom is better but means nothing about generational or operational capacity, nor does it change the probability of Eskom being able to keep the power on in the short term,” economist Iraj Abedian said Tuesday.
Bloomberg, with Hajra Omarjee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested
Komati power station shut for good after 60 years of service
MICHAEL AVERY: Ditch policies that enable SOE decline and graft
What Treasury wants from Eskom in exchange for debt relief
SA to get $500m from Climate Investment Funds to close coal-fired plants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.