National

Ethiopia and Tigray rebels sign peace agreement in SA

Accord brings an end to two-year conflict on the north of the country, though the parties must still resolve several issues

02 November 2022 - 20:28 CARIEN DU PLESSIS

Ethiopia’s warring parties have signed a peace agreement, bringing an end to a two-year conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, after 10 days AU-led talks hosted by SA.

The agreement came after more than two months of intensified fighting in the country’s northern Tigray region, with neighbouring Eritrean troops reportedly crossing the border in support of the Ethiopian government...

