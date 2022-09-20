×

National

Police top brass arrested in ‘blue lights’ fraud case

Two Durban-based businesspeople and top-ranking current and former police leaders nailed in law enforcement blitz

20 September 2022 - 20:12 Erin Bates

Six suspects, including top-ranking current and former police leaders, were arrested in a law enforcement blitz on Monday and Tuesday.  The group, wanted in connection with the police’s “blue lights” tender fraud of 2016, is due in court on Wednesday. 

Former acting police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane is among several suspects already charged over the dubious R45m “blue lights” tender for goods supplied to Gauteng police six years ago. ..

