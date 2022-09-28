×

National

Nigerian ‘Air Lords’ arrested in Pretoria raids for cybercrime

The suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team, says a Hawks spokesperson

28 September 2022 - 12:51 Aron Hyman
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Interpol and the Hawks arrested two Nigerian nationals in dawn raids on Wednesday in the Pretoria East suburb of Equestria.

It is understood that the suspects are believed to be connected to Nigerian organised crime syndicates operating sophisticated cybercrime networks.

“The search-and-seizure operation by the joint team recovered electronic equipment including laptops and phones, thousands of rand in cash, as well as an unlicensed firearm, in Wapadrand and Sunnyside,” Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said.

“The two foreign nationals are alleged to be part of a cult known as the ‘Air Lords’, who are said to be rivals of the ‘Black Axe’ movement. The suspects will be charged, detained and extradited by Interpol.

“The suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team. This arrest is but one of several simultaneous happening in other countries tracing the suspects involved in online scams such as romance, investments, bitcoin, employment and related advance-fee fraud.”

The suspects will appear in court soon on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, and money-laundering schemes related to contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

One suspect will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Sources said the individuals were arrested as part of a multidisciplinary operation involving years of investigation and co-operation between local and international law-enforcement agencies.

The arrests are the latest in a crackdown on Nigerian organised crime groups, which started with raids in Cape Town in November last year, when the Cape Town leadership of the Black Axe, or Neo Black Movement, were arrested in a huge operation.

They and other alleged Black Axe members and Nigerian organised crime members arrested since then face extradition to the US, on fraud charges relating to huge business e-mail compromise scams and romance scams worth hundreds of millions of rand.

TimesLIVE

