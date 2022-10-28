King Misuzulu’s ceremony expected to boost Durban’s economy

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment by investors for their numbers on Thursday
The city expects more than 80,000 visitors for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to the new king
Durban is expecting a R130m boost to the economy as more than 80,000 visitors head to the city for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini on Saturday.
The ceremony, which will be attended by at least five kings, a prince and a former president among other guests at Moses Mabhida Stadium, is expected to be a money spinner for the hospitality sector.
The KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs department said that based an assessment by the city, “it is estimated that the visitors will spend about R65m on accommodation, restaurants and other leisure activities, boosting the local economy by as much as R130m”.
Economic development MEC Siboniso Duma said the event will have “economic spin-offs for the province, particularly for the tourism sector”.
“To date, the projected occupancy rates for accommodation in Durban is 75% and the tourism trade on the north coast have indicated they are receiving high volumes of inquiries and are confident they will benefit from Durban spill-over bookings.”
Hotels and groups such as Capital Zimbali, Tsogo Sun and Gooderson are confident they will have full capacity for the weekend.
“As we welcome guests from across the province, SA, and the globe, I urge the people of KwaZulu-Natal to put their best foot forward and welcome our guests with the warmth and hospitality the Zulu kingdom is known for,” Duma said.
“I also encourage our visitors to take the time to explore the myriad tourism activities KwaZulu-Natal has to offer, including world-class safari experiences, mouth-watering cuisine, nightlife experiences like no other and adventure activities that will last a lifetime.”
The province’s tourism recovery plan is “well on track” with major events such as the Amashova Cycle Race, World Football Summit and the MTN8 semifinals back on the calendar.
Lift Airlines launched its direct route to King Shaka International Airport this week.
