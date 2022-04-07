×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Prince Misuzulu Zulu’s coronation date not yet confirmed

Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he will make a formal announcement to the monarch and nation once the date is finalised

07 April 2022 - 12:04 Nivashni Nair and Zimasa Matiwane
Prince Misuzulu has been officially declared king of the Zulus. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Prince Misuzulu has been officially declared king of the Zulus. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The date for Prince Misuzulu Zulu’s coronation as the Zulu monarch has not yet been finalised.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, told TimesLIVE on Thursday he would make a formal announcement to the monarch and nation once the date was finalised.

“The president’s availability is being discussed with His Majesty the king, the royal family and the coronation committee,” he said.

Buthelezi was responding to a letter that has been circulating on social media, alleging that the coronation would take place on May 28.

The letter, purportedly from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buthelezi, states that the president is available to participate in the coronation at Enyokeni Palace on May 28.

Prince Misuzulu’s succession comes after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, in March 2021 and that of his mother, the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, in April 2021.

TimesLIVE

KZN welcomes government recognition of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king

Analyst warns that faction fighting for the throne is far from over and could still play itself out in court
National
2 weeks ago

Zulu royals fight on over king despite Ramaphosa’s nod

President’s recognition has not stopped a bid to halt Misuzulu taking the throne
National
2 weeks ago

Prince Misuzulu becomes Zulu king with Ramaphosa’s full backing

Royal family had named the prince as monarch in terms of customary law and customs, says presidency
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mantashe opens door for 2,600MW in new green ...
National
2.
Parliament puts brakes on free air tickets for ...
National
3.
Calls for a ban on scrap metal exports as theft ...
National
4.
We do not want to control lives, says Phaahla in ...
National / Health
5.
Unterhalter out as JSC names four candidates for ...
National

Related Articles

KZN welcomes government recognition of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king

National

Zulu royals fight on over king despite Ramaphosa’s nod

National

Prince Misuzulu becomes Zulu king with Ramaphosa’s full backing

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.