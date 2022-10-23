Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, says the ban on US-based management consultancy Bain & Co doing business with the government must remain until there is full ...
JD Mostert is the business manager of 5FM and Good Hope FM.
The contentious issue of forcing rich nations to compensate developing countries for economic losses caused by global warming will likely be, for the first time, on the formal agenda of climate talks, which are taking place in Egypt next month.
“There’s a high possibility it will be on the agenda, based on the outcomes of the discussions and deliberations that happened in the past month or so,” said ambassador Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s chief climate negotiator...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rich nations may finally need to talk climate reparations at COP
As diplomats and world leaders prepare for next month’s annual UN climate summit, there will be a renewed focus on the long-running dispute over who should pay for the devastation brought by rising temperatures
The contentious issue of forcing rich nations to compensate developing countries for economic losses caused by global warming will likely be, for the first time, on the formal agenda of climate talks, which are taking place in Egypt next month.
“There’s a high possibility it will be on the agenda, based on the outcomes of the discussions and deliberations that happened in the past month or so,” said ambassador Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s chief climate negotiator...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.