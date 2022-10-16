×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Greylisting will create heavy weather for R155bn climate change package

Though the funding is unlikely to be withdrawn, greylisting will complicate its dispersal, says Intellidex chair

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 09:57 Liesl Venter

South Africa’s possible greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February will complicate accessing the $8.5bn (R155bn) climate change package pledged to the country. 

Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex, said it was unlikely the money would be withdrawn, but complications could be expected around its dispersal. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.