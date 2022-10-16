Though the funding is unlikely to be withdrawn, greylisting will complicate its dispersal, says Intellidex chair.
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says neither Transnet nor the government understand 'catastrophic economic consequences' closures have on SA's economy.
Michelle du Toit, sales manager at Itec Integrate, has this advice for those seeking a career in such an industry
South Africa’s possible greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February will complicate accessing the $8.5bn (R155bn) climate change package pledged to the country.
Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex, said it was unlikely the money would be withdrawn, but complications could be expected around its dispersal. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Greylisting will create heavy weather for R155bn climate change package
Though the funding is unlikely to be withdrawn, greylisting will complicate its dispersal, says Intellidex chair
South Africa’s possible greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February will complicate accessing the $8.5bn (R155bn) climate change package pledged to the country.
Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex, said it was unlikely the money would be withdrawn, but complications could be expected around its dispersal. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.