×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday on response to state capture report

23 October 2022 - 15:45 Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIPHIPWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIPHIPWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening at 7.30pm to outline the steps the government is taking to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations regarding perpetrators of state capture.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa advised the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, he would be submitting to parliament his response to the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

“In line with the remedial action contained in the public protector’s report and as required by the ruling of the Gauteng high court on February 23, President Ramaphosa has outlined his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

“The president’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

TimesLIVE

Creation of anti-corruption agency under discussion, says Lamola

Itsestablishment was recommended by the Zondo commission
National
1 week ago

Civil society keenly watching Ramaphosa on Zondo recommendations

President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
National
1 week ago

Amended state capture report with president, as he prepares speech for parliament

Cyril Ramaphosa’s office received a corrected version of the report on Monday, after inquiry chair Raymond Zondo got a court order allowing him to ...
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is ...
National / Labour
2.
SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ behind ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday on response ...
National
4.
Fuel prices set to go up in November, AA warns
National
5.
Ramaphosa promises Northern Cape ‘big ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.