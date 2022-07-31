×

National

Empowerment drive in SA is stalling, says compliance commission

Poor trend on black ownership persists even though about 500 BBBEE ownership deals worth more than R600bn were reported to it since 2017

31 July 2022 - 18:30 Bekezela Phakathi

The commission that monitors compliance with empowerment legislation has raised concern that the economic transformation drive is stalling and has called for the tightening of sanctions against companies that fail to comply with the country’s empowerment laws.

On Sunday, the Broad-Based BEE (BBBEE) Commission released its report on the national status and trends on broad-based economic empowerment for 2021 which showed that overall black ownership dropped to 29.5% from 31% in 2020...

