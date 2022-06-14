How to pick good doctors: why race, language and where people come from must matter

What’s the most efficient way for SA universities to select medical students who will best serve the country’s patients?

Research shows that the race of a doctor in relation to their patients, the language they speak and where they grew up can influence the quality of care they provide.

Why? Because how well a patient is able to communicate their symptoms to a physician, and whether the doctor understands what they mean, are influenced by language, culture and background (such as whether someone grew up in a rural or urban area).

The country’s medical schools take some of these aspects into account when admitting medical students — but do these admission policies go far enough?

We look at what the research says.

What do medical student admission policies look like?

Opposition party members and an AfriForum-linked union say medical schools lock out academically deserving students unfairly based on their race, because admission policies favour Black and coloured students. Academic merit alone, they argue, should be what gets a student into medical school.

Currently, most medical schools attempt to reserve a certain number of places for Black and coloured students, in part because higher education laws say schools must address past inequalities. The government also pays universities a grant based on the proportion of these students they admit. All students have to meet academic requirements just to be considered, though: at least 60% for maths, physics, and in some cases biology.

Starting university with good academic scores, such as in the final-year school exam or the National Benchmark Tests, typically helps students to handle the paper content of medical health studies well.

So, do admission policies that incorporate demographic factors such as race, rather than solely using academic achievements, mean that medical students that get in aren’t up to scratch?

In short: no. Doctors-to-be have a much better pass rate than in other courses.

Graduation data shows that: more than two-thirds of SA’s medical students finish their degrees in the minimum six years, while roughly 91% graduate within 10 years.

In comparison, in the case of a three- to four-year engineering degree, only 21% of students had graduated after four years, while only 65% had graduated after a decade.

For physics and biology degrees (which also take three or four years to complete), only 35% of students had graduated after four years, while 73% had graduated after 10 years.

Plus, the dropout rate is unusually low for medical students. Only 5% of students who started their degrees in 2008 had dropped out a decade later — compared with about one in five for engineers and scientists.

But wouldn’t admitting only students with the highest marks give SA better doctors?

Not necessarily. When it comes to clinical training, academic marks don’t seem to be a strong predictor of performance. Research from the US and the UK shows academic marks higher than the minimum requirement for getting into medical school don’t have a big effect on how well trainee doctors will work with patients.