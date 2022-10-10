×

National

Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana might indicate way forward with further social support later this month

BL Premium
10 October 2022 - 15:14 Linda Ensor

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is agitating for the extension of the R350 social relief of distress grant, which is due to terminate at the end of March.

An amount of R44bn has been budgeted in this financial year to finance the grant which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to help those in financial distress who had lost their jobs...

