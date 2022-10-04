Data shows luxury, high-end and late model vehicles are targeted by criminals

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Years of low interest rates forced liability-driven investments to seek refuge in leveraged derivatives
The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
ESG pledges ensure bonds benefit companies, not the planet
The former SA midfielder joined the England Under-20 coaching staff at end-August as part of the England Elite Coach Programme
The latest SA crime statistics show an increase in vehicle hijackings and a slight reduction in the theft of motor vehicles across the country.
Tracking companies have found criminals are using sophisticated technology to target high-end and luxury vehicles fitted with keyless entry systems and emergency start capabilities.
However, Elite Risk Acceptances, a specialist high-net worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure, is not necessarily seeing the same trends.
“We have not yet seen a marked increase in hijackings on the Elite book, with only two registered for 2022 year to date,” said MD Tanya Vlok.
“However, we have seen a marked increase in vehicle thefts, with most being Toyota luxury vehicles and other late-model vehicles, a picture reflected in the crime statistics.”
The recent report highlights a 7.7% increase in Pretoria, 49% in Honeydew, 33.3% in Krugersdorp and a shocking 63.5% increase in Boksburg North. Other areas in the greater Gauteng region also reported a huge increase in motor vehicle thefts.
“This is reflected in our 2022 say statistics. Our specialist investigation unit is working with select manufacturers to find long-term solutions to the problem, but at the moment we can only combat these trends through rating and underwriting,” said Vlok.
She said if vehicle theft increases in specific areas, it may be likely more insurers will require the installation of protective and antitheft devices in those areas, or for specific vehicle makes that are frequently targeted.
Old Mutual Insure has also reported an alarming spike in the theft of vehicles.
“Our stolen and recovered vehicles unit has reported more than 400 high-end vehicles stolen in 2022 alone,” said Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure.
‘Keyless entry’
“A major concern for us is on keyless entry vehicles as syndicates operate using relay devices to gain entry to a vehicle and use the keyless start functionality.”
Last year, news reports suggested syndicates target new high-end vehicles such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Fortuner, with the Toyota GD-6 range of particular interest to criminals.
“This is supported by the findings from our investigating units and business partners, with many of these stolen vehicles moved across the border before they can be recovered,” said Vlok.
“Another trend we see is these vehicles are typically stolen from shopping malls, schools and religious events.”
Vlok said motor insurance for SA’s affluent is critical, given the increase in thefts.
“If your high-end, custom-spec car has any electronic special features, or additional security systems, it is necessary to take precautions so you don’t become an easy target for criminal syndicates.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Data shows luxury, high-end and late model vehicles are targeted by criminals
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
The latest SA crime statistics show an increase in vehicle hijackings and a slight reduction in the theft of motor vehicles across the country.
Tracking companies have found criminals are using sophisticated technology to target high-end and luxury vehicles fitted with keyless entry systems and emergency start capabilities.
However, Elite Risk Acceptances, a specialist high-net worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure, is not necessarily seeing the same trends.
“We have not yet seen a marked increase in hijackings on the Elite book, with only two registered for 2022 year to date,” said MD Tanya Vlok.
“However, we have seen a marked increase in vehicle thefts, with most being Toyota luxury vehicles and other late-model vehicles, a picture reflected in the crime statistics.”
The recent report highlights a 7.7% increase in Pretoria, 49% in Honeydew, 33.3% in Krugersdorp and a shocking 63.5% increase in Boksburg North. Other areas in the greater Gauteng region also reported a huge increase in motor vehicle thefts.
“This is reflected in our 2022 say statistics. Our specialist investigation unit is working with select manufacturers to find long-term solutions to the problem, but at the moment we can only combat these trends through rating and underwriting,” said Vlok.
She said if vehicle theft increases in specific areas, it may be likely more insurers will require the installation of protective and antitheft devices in those areas, or for specific vehicle makes that are frequently targeted.
Old Mutual Insure has also reported an alarming spike in the theft of vehicles.
“Our stolen and recovered vehicles unit has reported more than 400 high-end vehicles stolen in 2022 alone,” said Lizo Mnguni, spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure.
‘Keyless entry’
“A major concern for us is on keyless entry vehicles as syndicates operate using relay devices to gain entry to a vehicle and use the keyless start functionality.”
Last year, news reports suggested syndicates target new high-end vehicles such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Fortuner, with the Toyota GD-6 range of particular interest to criminals.
“This is supported by the findings from our investigating units and business partners, with many of these stolen vehicles moved across the border before they can be recovered,” said Vlok.
“Another trend we see is these vehicles are typically stolen from shopping malls, schools and religious events.”
Vlok said motor insurance for SA’s affluent is critical, given the increase in thefts.
“If your high-end, custom-spec car has any electronic special features, or additional security systems, it is necessary to take precautions so you don’t become an easy target for criminal syndicates.”
TransUnion retires printed version of Auto Dealers’ Guide
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars
SA new-car sales continue to surge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October
Ticket sales open for 2023 Simola Hill climb
Trio of Aston Martin models auctioned for more than R70m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.