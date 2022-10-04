Opec expected to agree to reduce production
Tuesday, October 4 2022
Price of 95 octane to fall by R1.02 a litre on Wednesday
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Backers think these names could become valuable real estate
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Chaotic implementation of mobilisation of 300,000
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
Load-shedding and interest rate hikes fail to spoil the party for car-buying consumers
Good news awaits SA motorists with petrol cars in October, with the price of 93 octane fuel to reduce by 89c/l and 95 octane by R1.02/l on Wednesday.
However, drivers of diesel cars face a 10c/l increase for high sulphur (0.05%) diesel and 15c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 82c/l.
From Wednesday the retail price of 95 unleaded in Gauteng will be R22.36/l and 93 unleaded will cost R22.06. The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will be R24.06/l and 0.005% diesel will be R24.30.
The department of mineral resources & energy attributed the price adjustments to changes in the international fuel prices during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar, from R16.70 to R17.55, which prevented further reductions in the prices of petrol and paraffin.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October
Good news awaits SA motorists with petrol cars in October, with the price of 93 octane fuel to reduce by 89c/l and 95 octane by R1.02/l on Wednesday.
However, drivers of diesel cars face a 10c/l increase for high sulphur (0.05%) diesel and 15c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 82c/l.
From Wednesday the retail price of 95 unleaded in Gauteng will be R22.36/l and 93 unleaded will cost R22.06. The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will be R24.06/l and 0.005% diesel will be R24.30.
The department of mineral resources & energy attributed the price adjustments to changes in the international fuel prices during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar, from R16.70 to R17.55, which prevented further reductions in the prices of petrol and paraffin.
AA warns higher tyre duties a blow to road safety
Motorists will pay R2/l less for petrol from Wednesday
Meet SA’s most fuel-friendly family SUVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Food price comparisons: the good news could be better
SA in danger of losing crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, warns Naamsa
Success for EVs in SA ‘lies with manufacturing and job creation’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.