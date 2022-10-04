×

National

Petrol price drops but diesel rises in October

04 October 2022 - 07:58 Staff Writer
Good news for drivers of petrol cars; not so much for diesel drivers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Good news awaits SA motorists with petrol cars in October, with the price of 93 octane fuel to reduce by 89c/l  and 95 octane by R1.02/l on Wednesday.

However, drivers of diesel cars face a 10c/l increase for high sulphur (0.05%) diesel and 15c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 82c/l.

From Wednesday the retail price of 95 unleaded in Gauteng will be R22.36/l and 93 unleaded will cost R22.06. The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will be R24.06/l and 0.005% diesel will be R24.30.

The department of mineral resources & energy attributed the price adjustments to changes in the international fuel prices during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar, from R16.70 to R17.55, which prevented further reductions in the prices of petrol and paraffin.

