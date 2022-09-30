×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Gordhan cleared on chief of staff appointment

Kholeka Gcaleka says the minister’s conduct was not inconsistent with the constitution and therefore not in breach of code

30 September 2022 - 11:33 Franny Rabkin
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in the complaint by the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu about the appointment of his chief of staff, Nthabiseng Borotho.

At a media briefing on Friday, Gcaleka said Gordhan “did not act in violation of the executive code of ethics when he appointed Borotho as chief of staff”. 

He sought approval for her appointment in terms of public service regulations from former minister Senzo Mchunu “by way of a deviation for Ms Borotho’s lack of formal qualifications”. 

Gordhan’s conduct was not inconsistent with the constitution and therefore not in breach of code.

She also found the department acted lawfully when it appointed Abacus Financial Crime Advisory to investigate public servants suspected of leaking information about the appointment of Borotho. 

The appointment was “in compliance with the constitution, preferential procurement policy and broad-based black economic empowerment legislative framework”, said Gcaleka, adding it did not amount to improper conduct or maladministration.

Shivambu made the complaint to the public protector on November 24 2020.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Eskom board members told there is a shake-up ahead

Directors criticised for lacking technical skills to provide meaningful oversight at the power utility
National
3 days ago

Van Loggerenberg flags Shivambu over top-secret report

The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
National
3 weeks ago

Suppliers reluctant to trade with SAA, Gordhan says

National carrier has emerged from business rescue but has to pay for goods and services upfront
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Health minister drops no butt in tobacco bill
National / Health
2.
Another R33bn needed to complete Medupi and ...
National
3.
Power cuts take SA to near-unfathomable depths
National
4.
NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina ...
National
5.
Takealot is flouting health and safety rules, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.