Suppliers reluctant to trade with SAA, Gordhan says
National carrier has emerged from business rescue but has to pay for goods and services upfront
04 July 2022 - 19:12
SAA, which is being sold to Takatso Consortium as a strategic equity partner, is still reeling from the effects of its two-year business rescue process and some suppliers are reluctant to trade with it, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
To ensure goods and services are delivered and the national carrier is able to continue operations, SAA has to prepay suppliers, Gordhan said in a parliamentary response to the EFF...
