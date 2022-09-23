The Fed's signal that it expects high US rates to last through 2023 set off the latest sell-off
How much higher will the repo rate go after the latest 75 basis point hike?
A switch to a collective executive system would force the ANC and DA, with 48 seats each, to work together to control the municipality
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle is reportedly planning to sell its stake in the local unit of the energy giant
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
The UK and the Bank of England have opposed the cap, introduced in 2014, saying it simply bumped up basic pay
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
As the DA and its partners celebrate ousting the ANC-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, concerns have been raised about the Eastern Cape government’s pulling the rug from under their feet and implementing section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act.
Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC in the province Xolile Nqatha introduced a plan to scrap the mayoral executive system and introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system, which would take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...
