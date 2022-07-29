×

Amazon office developer welcomes ‘major win’ after court ruling

29 July 2022 - 20:14 Katharine Child
UPDATED 31 July 2022 - 16:33

The Supreme Court of Appeals ordered on Friday that property developers building the R4.6bn Amazon office block be given the right to appeal against the ban on construction.

This came as a group calling themselves the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Traditional Council have withdrawn their opposition to the project. But Tauriq Jenkins, who says he is their leader and high commissioner, remains against the development in what is turning out to be a leadership battle among the Goringhaicona...

