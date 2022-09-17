×

Eskom implements stage 5 load-shedding

17 September 2022 - 10:37
Traffic is shown during load-shedding at corner Jan Smut and Empire road in Johannesburg in this file photo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Saturday.

In a statement, the power utility said its five generating units had broken down overnight, and that stage 5 load-shedding would be implemented until 5am on Monday.

Regretfully, the breakdown of five generating units overnight and this morning, with a combined capacity of 2,400MW, has necessitated the escalation of load-shedding to stage 5 from 10am this morning,” it said.

“This load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Monday. Should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of load-shedding may be implemented at short notice. On Sunday, through a media briefing, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load-shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service.”

Eskom said a unit each at Kusile, Arnot and Camden, as well as two units at Duvha power station, had tripped.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to escalate the load-shedding to stop the use of the emergency generation reserves and begin the replenishment thereof ahead of the week. The emergency generation reserves have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load-shedding over the past two weeks.  

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service. We currently have 7,210MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,597MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes.”

André de Ruyter says local gas is solution to SA’s problem

Eskom does not want to expose itself to the risks of supply, price volatility and foreign currency fluctuation associated with imports
20 hours ago

World Bank loan to help Eskom repurpose Komati

Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
1 day ago

SA has had 100 days of load-shedding in 2022

Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday and expects to reduce this to stage 2 from Thursday until the end of the week
3 days ago
