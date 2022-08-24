×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Resettlement of KZN flood victims to be completed by year-end

The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 13:40 Mary Papayya

The eThekwini municipality has told parliament’s ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery that the resettlement of flood victims into permanent homes should be complete by late December.

The committee is conducting follow-up visits to areas that were severely affected by the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal, and receiving updates from the provincial government and municipalities on the progress after the region was hit by back-to-back floods in April and May...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.